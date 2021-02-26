Nigeria expects first 4 million vaccine doses from COVAX next week - WHO

GENEVA, Feb 26 (Reuters) - Nigeria is expecting its first 4 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines next week from the global COVAX vaccine programme for poor and middle-income countries, the head of the World Health Organization mission in Nigeria said on Friday.

Dr. Walter Kazadi Mulombo, WHO representative in Nigeria, told a briefing by video link that Nigeria was expecting 14 million doses in total. (Reporting by Michael Shields, Writing by Peter Graff, Editing by Andrew Cawthorne)