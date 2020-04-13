Nigeria to extend coronavirus lockdowns for 14 more days - President Buhari

LAGOS, April 13 (Reuters) - Nigeria will extends lockdowns in Lagos, Abuja and Ogun states for an additional 14 days to combat the new coronavirus, President Muhammadu Buhari said in an address to the nation on Monday.

Initial 14-day lockdowns in the three states began on March 30. Buhari said it was crucial to extend the lockdown due to an “alarming” increase in positive cases in a number of states .

“It is a matter of life and death,” Buhari said of the nation’s response. (Reporting By Libby George Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)