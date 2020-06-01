Nigeria to relax coronavirus restrictions on places of worship says government official

LAGOS, June 1 (Reuters) - Nigeria will relax restrictions on places of worship that were imposed to curb the spread of the new coronavirus, the chairman of the presidential task force for COVID-19 said on Monday.

Boss Mustapha, in a speech to journalists in the capital Abuja, also said a lockdown in the northern city of Kano would be eased. He said in both cases the easing of restrictions would take effect from Tuesday. (Reporting by Alexis Akwagyiram in Lagos and Paul Carsten in Abuja; Editing by Catherine Evans)