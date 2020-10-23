U.S. NIH head Collins says Fauci demonization is distressing

FILE PHOTO: Dr Francis Collins, Director of the National Institutes of Health, speaks during a Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee hearing to discuss about vaccines and protecting public health during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, in Washington, U.S., September 9, 2020. Michael Reynolds/Pool via REUTERS

NEW YORK (Reuters) - U.S. National Institutes of Health Director Francis Collins said on Friday that criticism of the nation’s top infectious disease expert Dr. Anthony Fauci was distressing.

“It is somewhat distressing to see how some have demonized Tony for telling the truth,” Collins said on Friday during a National Press Club conference in Washington D.C.

President Donald Trump has criticized Fauci and other public health officials, calling them idiots.