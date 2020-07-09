Northern Ireland to drop COVID-19 quarantine for same countries as England

BELFAST, July 9 (Reuters) - Northern Ireland is to drop quarantine requirements for people travelling to it from the same list of around 50 countries that England published earlier this week, a spokesman for Northern Ireland’s health department said on Thursday.

The restrictions are to come into effect on Friday in the British region, the spokesman said.

The Republic of Ireland, which has an open border with Northern Ireland, has indicated it is likely to be cautious in dropping quarantine restrictions and is due to publish a list of exempt countries in the coming days to come into effect on July 20. (Reporting by Ian Graham and Conor Humphries; Editing by Hugh Lawson)