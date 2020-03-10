Halifax call centre closed in N.Ireland after coronavirus case

BELFAST, March 10 (Reuters) - Halifax has shut a call centre in Northern Ireland that employs 1,000 people after a member of staff tested positive to coronavirus, it said on Monday.

Lloyds Banking Group, which owns Halifax, has told staff at the call centre to either self isolate, work from home or from a contingency site.

So far, there have been 12 confirmed cases of the virus in Northern Ireland, with five more positive tests reported in the British province on Monday. (Reporting by Ian Graham, writing by Graham Fahy, editing by Guy Faulconbridge)