FILE PHOTO: Social distancing markers as a preventive measure against the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) are seen at a Dunnes Stores shop in Belfast, Northern Ireland, May 6, 2020. REUTERS/Jason Cairnduff

DUBLIN (Reuters) - Northern Ireland reported 934 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, more than double the previous record daily total rate registered two days ago in the British-run region.

Northern Ireland’s seven-day cumulative number of cases per 100,000 population shot up to 139.4 from 69.5 a week ago as a result, health department data showed.