Nissan plans to resume production at Hubei plant sometime this week

BEIJING, March 11 (Reuters) - Japanese automaker Nissan plans to partially resume production at its Xiangyang and Zhengzhou plants in China with its partner Dongfeng Group sometime this week, a company spokeswoman told Reuters.

The Xiangyang plant is in Hubei province, the epicenter of the coronavirus epidemic which has killed more than 3,100 people in China. The Zhengzhou plant is in Henan province.

“The recovery of production will be based on the situations of supply chain and workers,” the spokeswoman said.