Tyre maker Nokian to lay off up to 1,630 staff temporarily

HELSINKI, March 18 (Reuters) - Finnish tyre maker Nokian Tyres will implement temporary layoffs for up to 1,630 employees in Finland because of the coronavirus outbreak, it said on Wednesday.

Nokian said negotiations with staff began today over temporary layoffs of up to 90 days per employee.

“The background for these activities is the decrease in demand in the European car and tyre market,” the company said in a statement, citing the coronavirus pandemic. (Reporting by Anne Kauranen Editing by David Goodman)