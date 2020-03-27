Finland's Nokian Tyres announces temporary layoffs, scraps outlook

March 27 (Reuters) - Finland’s Nokian Tyres said on Friday it would temporarily lay off its 1,630 Finnish employees for up to 90 days as the coronavirus outbreak has increased uncertainty in the car and tyre market.

To prevent the spreading of the virus Nokian Tyres will close its factory for two weeks starting April 6.

Although the workers are not paid when they are temporarily laid off, typically companies rehire them afterwards.

In a separate statement, Nokian also scrapped its sales and profit guidance for 2020 saying it was not in position to issue new forecast due to the prevailing uncertainties. (Reporting by Tarmo Virki in Tallinn; Editing by Edmund Blair)