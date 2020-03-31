Nordea postpones dividend plan due to coronavirus

March 31 (Reuters) - Top Nordic bank Nordea said on Tuesday its board has decided to postpone a decision on a dividend distribution due to the coronavirus pandemic and the related recommendation from the European Central Bank (ECB).

The ECB recommended last week that significant credit institutions like Nordea refrain from dividend distribution and share buybacks at least until October.

Nordea said its board will ask its May 14 shareholder meeting for authorisation to decide on a dividend payment of up to 0.40 euro per share later in the year, and stressed it would follow ECB guidelines for the final decision.