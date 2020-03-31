UPDATE 1-Nordea postpones dividend plan due to coronavirus

(Adds company statement, background, share price)

March 31 (Reuters) - Top Nordic bank Nordea said late on Tuesday its board has decided to postpone a decision on a dividend distribution due to the coronavirus pandemic and the related recommendation from the European Central Bank (ECB).

The ECB recommended last week that significant credit institutions like Nordea refrain from dividend distribution and share buybacks at least until October to support the economies in an environment of heightened uncertainty.

Nordea said its board will ask its May 14 shareholder meeting for authorisation to decide on a dividend payment of up to 0.40 euro per share later in the year, and stressed it would follow ECB guidelines for the final decision.

With large parts of the euro zone in lockdown and the economy braced for an unprecedented contraction, many banks have acknowledged they would struggle with dividend payouts.

The ECB estimates the move would save banks 30 billion euros’ worth ($33 billion) of capital. Nordea alone would make up 1.62 billion euros of that.

“Nordea is one of the most strongly capitalised banks in Europe,” Nordea said in a statement. “However, the Board of Directors acknowledges the uncertainty caused by COVID-19 and agrees with the need for action by all banks to support Europe’s society and economy.”

Nordea shares closed at 5.13 euros in Helsinki.