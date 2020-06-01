Healthcare
Four-fifths of Nordic shoppers return to malls - Citycon

TALLINN, June 1 (Reuters) - People in the Nordic region are returning to shopping malls as coronavirus restrictions are eased, with visitor numbers at Citycon’s malls reaching 82% of last year’s level in the last week of May, the company said on Monday.

Citycon runs malls in Finland, Norway, Sweden, Estonia and Denmark.

“We see a strong trend towards consumers returning to our centres,” Citycon CEO F. Scott Ball said in a statement.

“While the footfall numbers are returning to normal levels, consumers are clearly spending more when they go to our shopping centres and the average sales for April 2020 were 37% higher than the same period in 2019,” Ball said. (Reporting by Tarmo Virki; Editing by Mark Potter)

