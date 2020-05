OSLO, May 29 (Reuters) - Norway and Denmark will resume free travel between the two Nordic countries from June 15, Norway’s Prime Minister said on Friday.

“We can’t make a too sudden opening that would jeopardise everything we’ve accomplished,” Erna Solberg told a news conference.

The travel zone does not include Scandinavian neighbour Sweden, where the number of COVID-19 infections is higher. (Reporting by Terje Solsvik, writing by Gwladys Fouche, editing by Victoria Klesty)