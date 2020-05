OSLO/COPENHAGEN, May 29 (Reuters) - Norway and Denmark will resume free travel between the two countries, three Norwegian media outlets reported on Friday, creating a travel bubble that excludes Scandinavian neighbour Sweden, where the number of COVID-19 infections is higher.

Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen and Norwegian Prime Minister Erna Solberg are due to hold news conferences about travel restrictions at 1400 CET (1200 GMT).