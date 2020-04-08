Cyclical Consumer Goods
April 8, 2020

Nordstrom temporarily shutters headquarters on coronavirus fears

1 Min Read

April 8 (Reuters) - Nordstrom Inc has temporarily shut down its corporate headquarters in Seattle due to the spread of the coronavirus in the area, the retailer said in a filing on Wednesday.

The department store chain operator also warned that its results for the first quarter and beyond would be "significantly" hurt by the fallout from the pandemic. (bit.ly/3e8cTmM)

The retailer, like many others, has closed stores, furloughed most of its employees and suspended dividends.

Nordstrom is also looking to raise $500 million in the bond market to bolster liquidity, securing the new bond against a newly established property company with $1 billion-$1.1 billion of real estate assets, IFR, Refinitiv’s capital markets publication reported earlier in the day.

The company has also drawn down $800 million from its existing credit line. (Reporting by Aditi Sebastian in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

