UPDATE 2-Norsk Hydro to slash investment, postpone dividend on virus fallout

* Some 1,400 staff furloughed by virus outbreak

* Postpones ramp up of revived Norway plant

* Cuts 2020 capex by NOK 2 bln

* Withholds NOK 2.6 bln dividend (Adds quote, background, share price, bullet points)

By Terje Solsvik and Gwladys Fouche

OSLO, April 2 (Reuters) - Norwegian aluminium-maker Norsk Hydro is cutting costs and investments, and postponing a decision on whether to pay a dividend for 2019, due to the fallout from the coronavirus outbreak, the company said on Thursday.

The long-planned restart of a 95,000 tonnes per year aluminium production line at the company’s Husnes plant in Norway has been postponed, and will at the earliest take place in the third quarter of 2020, Hydro added.

“With forceful mitigating actions and contingency plans across the company, we will continue operations to the extent possible, keeping the wheels turning, to the benefit of our people, our business, local communities and society at large,” said CEO Hilde Merete Aasheim.

“We will continuously evaluate further measures as the situation develops,” she added in a statement.

Hydro will reduce its planned capital expenditure for the rest of the year by 25%, corresponding to a cut of 2 billion Norwegian crowns ($192 million), and is withholding the planned 2.6 billion crowns dividend until further notice.

Around 1,400 employees have been furloughed, the company said, blaming government-imposed restrictions and deteriorating demand that led to closures and reduced production at several plants.

Among the fully or partly idled facilities is an aluminium recycling plant in Spain and several plants making parts for the auto industry, the company has said.

“By taking firm actions and adapting to the changing demand situation, we are positioned for a fast return to normal as soon as the situation calls for it,” Aasheim said.

The salaries of top management will be frozen at 2019 levels, and no bonus will be paid for 2020, Hydro added.

The company reiterated its general commitment to pay out about 40% of annual profit to shareholders, and said it may still pay a dividend for 2019 at a later time.

Norsk Hydro’s shares have fallen 33% so far this year, underperforming a 23% drop in Norway’s benchmark stock index .