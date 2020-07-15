REFILE-North Carolina governor orders schools to reopen but districts and parents can opt out

(Corrects governor’s first name to Roy)

July 14 (Reuters) - North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper said on Tuesday that he was ordering public schools to reopen for classroom instruction in August if they are able to maintain social distancing for students and staff and meet other conditions.

He said school districts can decide to do remote-only learning if they cannot meet conditions such as allowing at least 6-feet (1.83 meters) of distance between all students and staff.

In districts where schools will offer in-classroom instruction, parents can opt for online learning if they are not comfortable sending their children to school, the governor said.