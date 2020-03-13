Norway suspends airline fees amid virus outbreak, continues talks -finmin

OSLO, March 13 (Reuters) - Norway’s government on Friday suspended some fees and taxes levied on airlines due to the coronavirus outbreak, and is in talks with the country’s aviation industry on further measures to help alleviate the situation, the finance minister said.

It’s too early to say what these additional measures could be however, Jan Tore Sanner told a news conference.

“We are well informed of the wishes of the airline industries ... I don’t want to speculate on what measures could be implemented,” Sanner said.

Norwegian Air, which had already suffered big losses and haemorrhaged cash in recent years, has repeatedly called on governments to intervene with aid on behalf of the crisis-hit industry. (Reporting by Victoria Klesty, editing by Terje Solsvik)