OSLO, May 29 (Reuters) - Norway’s government plans to extend a state guarantee for loans to airlines by four months until the end of October, it said in a statement on Friday.

Norwegian Air, which has obtained guarantees worth 3 billion Norwegian crowns ($307 million), is the biggest beneficiary of a 6 billion crown package that was introduced in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak. ($1 = 9.7671 Norwegian crowns) (Reporting by Terje Solsvik; Editing by Hugh Lawson)