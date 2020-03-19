Bonds News
March 19, 2020 / 2:05 PM / Updated an hour ago

Norway central bank awards $690 mln to banks in 12-month loans

1 Min Read

OSLO, March 19 (Reuters) - Norway’s central bank allotted 7.95 billion Norwegian crowns ($690 million) in extraordinary loans to banks on Thursday under a new programme offering cash for 12 months amid recent market unrest.

“The interest rate on F-loans with a maturity of twelve months is the prevailing policy rate plus 30 basis points,” Norges Bank said earlier.

The bank will also offer F-loans with a maturity of one week, one month, three months and six months.

Separately, the U.S. Federal Reserve announced temporary U.S. dollar swap lines with a wide range of central banks, including Norges Bank, to ensure the world’s dollar-dependent financial system continues to function. ($1 = 11.5196 Norwegian crowns) (Reporting by Terje Solsvik, editing by Gwladys Fouche)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below