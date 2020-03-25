Market News
March 25, 2020 / 7:19 AM / Updated 4 hours ago

Norway banks should not be allowed to pay dividends for now, regulator says

1 Min Read

OSLO, March 25 (Reuters) - Norwegian banks and insurers should not be allowed to pay dividends for the time being, the country’s Financial Supervisory Authority said in a proposal to the finance ministry on Wednesday.

A final decision will be made by the ministry, the regulator added.

Banks could face significant losses due to the coronavirus outbreak, while insurers risk lower income due to a fall in interest rates and could also see a drop in asset values, the FSA said. (Reporting by Terje Solsvik; Editing by Andrew Heavens)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below