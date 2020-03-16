Norwegian banks must reconsider dividend plans, regulator says

OSLO, March 16 (Reuters) - Norwegian banks should reconsider their dividend plans in light of the economic uncertainty caused by the coronavirus outbreak, the country’s bank regulator (FSA) wrote in a letter on Monday.

Most banks have already proposed significant payments for 2019, and are due to hold shareholder meetings in the coming weeks to approve the plans.

The FSA said all banks were given a March 23 deadline to outline its revised plans. (Reporting by Terje Solsvik, editing by Gwladys Fouche)