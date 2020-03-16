UPDATE 2-Norwegian banks must reconsider dividend, buyback plans -regulator

* Banks should also reconsider share buybacks

* DNB says will reply to FSA within deadline of March 23 (Adds comments from DNB, updates share, adds bullet points)

By Terje Solsvik and Gwladys Fouche

OSLO, March 16 (Reuters) - Norwegian banks should reconsider their dividend plans and share buyback schemes in light of the economic uncertainty caused by the coronavirus outbreak, bank regulator (FSA) wrote in a letter on Monday.

Most banks have already proposed significant payments for 2019, and are due to hold shareholder meetings in the coming weeks to approve the plans.

“In the time since boards made their proposals, the assumptions on which they were based have completely changed ... the chance of a serious economic setback internationally and in Norway must be taken into account,” the FSA wrote.

“In this situation, it’s important that banks are able to absorb the significant losses that could arise from their lending in the time ahead, while at the same time being able to lend to credit-worthy clients,” it added.

The FSA said all banks were given a March 23 deadline to outline their revised plans.

Norway has invoked emergency powers to close a wide range of public and private institutions, including schools, to combat the spread of the virus, while the central bank has cut rates and offered liquidity to banks. [nL8N2B707K}

The shares of DNB, Norway’s biggest bank, were down 9.0% at 0910 GMT, underperforming a 6.8% drop in Norway’s benchmark stock index.

“We cannot comment on this at the moment. The board will reply to the FSA within the deadline set,” a DNB spokesman said.

Finance Norway, the finance industry lobby, did not immediately comment.