Market News
May 29, 2020 / 10:08 AM / in 3 hours

Norway raises spending from oil fund to $44 bln in 2020

1 Min Read

OSLO, May 29 (Reuters) - Norway’s government has further raised its projected 2020 spending from the country’s sovereign wealth fund to 424.6 billion Norwegian crowns ($43.67 billion) from 419.6 billion seen on May 12, it said on Friday.

The so-called structural non-oil deficit corresponds to 4.2% of the fund’s Jan. 1 value, making use of a provision in Norway’s fiscal framework that allows withdrawals to exceed a 3% cap to counteract economic setbacks.

Before the coronavirus outbreak the government had planned to spend 243.6 billion crowns from the fund. ($1 = 9.7240 Norwegian crowns) (Reporting by Terje Solsvik, editing by Gwladys Fouche)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below