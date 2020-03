OSLO, March 12 (Reuters) - Norway on Thursday recorded its first death from the coronavirus, Prime Minister Erna Solberg told broadcaster NRK.

Since Norway’s first case of the virus was confirmed on Feb. 26, the total number of infected people had risen to 621 as of Wednesday.

The person who died on Thursday was elderly, Solberg said without elaborating. (Reporting by Terje Solsvik; Editing by Alison Williams)