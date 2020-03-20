Bonds News
March 20, 2020

Norway c.bank offers 3-month funding to banks amid market turmoil

OSLO, March 20 (Reuters) - Norway’s central bank has offered a third batch of extraordinary loans to the banking industry, it said on Friday amid economic turmoil caused by the coronavirus outbreak and a recent plunge in the price of oil, Norway’s top export.

Norges Bank has launched a series of emergency measures to help stabilise markets, including two surprise rate cuts and a warning it may intervene in the currency for the first time in more than two decades. (Reporting by Terje Solsvik, editing by Nerijus Adomaitis)

