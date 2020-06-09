Norway c.bank survey shows sharp decline in business activity, investment

OSLO, June 9 (Reuters) - Norwegian companies have sharply cut their investment plans following the novel coronavirus outbreak and a subsequent decline in the price of crude oil, the country’s main export, a central bank business survey showed on Tuesday.

“The COVID-19 outbreak and containment measures have led to a sharp fall in economic activity this spring ... Contacts expect a broadly unchanged activity level over the next half-year,” Norges Bank said. (Reporting by Terje Solsvik, editing by Victoria Klesty)