Norway c.bank survey shows sharp decline in business activity, investment

OSLO, June 9 (Reuters) - Norwegian companies have sharply cut their investment plans following the novel coronavirus outbreak and a subsequent decline in the price of crude oil, the country’s main export, a central bank business survey showed on Tuesday.

“The COVID-19 outbreak and containment measures have led to a sharp fall in economic activity this spring ... Contacts expect a broadly unchanged activity level over the next half-year,” Norges Bank said. (Reporting by Terje Solsvik, editing by Victoria Klesty)

