Bonds News
March 24, 2020 / 7:50 PM / Updated 3 hours ago

Norway central bank to auction $5 bln to banks on Thursday

1 Min Read

OSLO, March 24 (Reuters) - Norway’s central bank said on Tuesday it would offer an F-loan in U.S. dollars with a maturity of three months, in a move coordinated with Danish and Swedish central banks.

The auction will will open at 1400 CET (1300 GMT) on Thursday and will have a maximum allotment volume of $5 billion.

Last week, the U.S. Federal Reserve opened up swap lines to nine central banks including those of Denmark, Norway and Sweden to tap up a combined total of $450 billion. (Reporting by Nerijus Adomaitis, editing by Gwladys Fouche)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below