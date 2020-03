OSLO, March 26 (Reuters) - A Norwegian central bank auction of U.S. dollar liquidity for the banking industry was not fully subscribed, Norges Bank said on Thursday, in a sign of modest appetite for the American currency.

Banks asked for a total of just $1.075 billion, Norges Bank said, while the maximum amount available in the three-month auction was $5 billion. (Reporting by Terje Solsvik; editing by Victoria Klesty)