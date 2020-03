OSLO, March 10 (Reuters) - Norwegian companies have seen a slowdown in business activity in recent days and weeks amid the coronavirus outbreak, a central bank business survey showed on Tuesday.

The lower price of crude — Norway’s main export — and the virus outbreak have led many forecasters to predict that Norges Bank will slash the cost of borrowing on March 19 in a bid to boost economic growth. (Reporting by Terje Solsvik, editing by Victoria Klesty)