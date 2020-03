OSLO, March 27 (Reuters) - Norway’s government on Friday proposed a scheme to cover fixed costs for companies affected by the coronavirus outbreak at a cost of 10 billion to 20 billion Norwegian crowns ($958 million -$1.92 billion) per month.

The government said the scheme was designed to cover a part of the costs companies can’t avoid paying, such as rent and insurance. ($1 = 10.4378 Norwegian crowns) (Reporting by Victoria Klesty, editing by Terje Solsvik)