Norway consumer confidence hits 12-year low in March amid virus outbreak

OSLO, March 27 (Reuters) - Norwegian consumer confidence plunged in March to its lowest level since the financial crisis 12 years ago as the coronavirus outbreak led to widespread business shutdowns and layoffs, survey firm Opinion said on Friday.

The index fell to minus 10.4 points in March, the weakest reading since September 2008, from minus 2.6 in February. It was the biggest drop on record for any single month.

A further drop should be expected in April, Opinion added. (Reporting by Terje Solsvik, editing by Gwladys Fouche)