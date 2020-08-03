Norway suspends cruise ships with 100+ people on board from disembarking at ports

OSLO, Aug 3 (Reuters) - Norway will stop all cruise ships with more than 100 people on board from disembarking at Norwegian ports in the wake of the outbreak of COVID-19 on a Hurtigruten cruise ship, the Norwegian health minister said on Monday.

The new rules will initially apply for fourteen days, Bent Hoie said. They will not apply to regular ferries traffic, both domestic and international. Norway has ferry connections to Germany and Denmark, among others. (Reporting by Nora Buli, editing by Gwladys Fouche)