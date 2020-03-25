Norwegian banks should postpone dividend payments, finance minister says

OSLO, March 25 (Reuters) - Norwegian banks and insurers should postpone their planned dividend payments due to the economic uncertainty caused by the coronavirus outbreak, Finance Minister Jan Tore Sanner said in a statement on Wednesday.

“I expect financial firms to understand the severity of the situation and that they will postpone decisions on shareholder dividends,” Sanner said.

He stopped short, however, of imposing an outright ban, as had been suggested earlier on Wednesday by Norway’s Financial Supervisory Authority (FSA).

The government may still impose dividend restrictions at a later time if deemed necessary, he added. (Reporting by Terje Solsvik Editing by Chris Reese)