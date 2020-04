OSLO, April 8 (Reuters) - Norway’s economic activity excluding the offshore oil and gas industry fell 14% as of the end of March compared with the end of February, preliminary data from Statistics Norway (SSB) showed on Wednesday.

Economic activity has contracted rapidly after a lockdown was imposed in mid-March in a bid to curb the COVID-19 outbreak. (Reporting by Terje Solsvik; Editing by Hugh Lawson)