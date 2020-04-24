Market News
April 24, 2020 / 6:19 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Norway Q1 GDP contracts, 2020 seen plunging 5.5%

1 Min Read

OSLO, April 24 (Reuters) - The Norwegian economy contracted in the first quarter and risks a 5.5% plunge for the full year as efforts to halt the novel coronavirus outbreak brought many industries to a standstill, Statistics Norway (SSB) said on Friday.

The mainland economy, which excludes the volatile offshore oil and gas production, shrank by 1.9% in the January-March period from the final quarter of 2019, SSB said, adding that the decline in March from February was 6.4%. (Reporting by Terje Solsvik, editing by Gwladys Fouche)

