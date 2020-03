OSLO, March 12 (Reuters) - Statistics Norway (SSB) postponed the planned release of economic forecasts on Thursday due to uncertainty created by the coronavirus outbreak, it said.

SSB had been due to publish multi-year predictions for the Norwegian and global economy at 0845 GMT.

Norway, western Europe’s biggest oil and gas producer, has taken a double hit in recent weeks as the virus has spread and the price of crude tumbled. (Reporting by Terje Solsvik; editing by John Stonestreet)