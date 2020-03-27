Norway's government now sees 2% contraction in economy this year

OSLO, March 27 (Reuters) - Norway’s government now predicts its non-oil gross domestic product (GDP) will contract by 2% this year as a result of the coronavirus outbreak, a sharper drop than the 1% contraction it expected last week.

The forecast is based on the assumption that the urgent situation in Norway and other countries remains for the coming two months, and that growth thereafter gradually returns to the normal, the government said in a whitepaper. (Reporting by Gwladys Fouche; writing by Victoria Klesty; editing by Terje Solsvik)