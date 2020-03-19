UPDATE 1-Norway parliament's finance committee sets second coronavirus fiscal package

(Adds quote, background)

OSLO, March 19 (Reuters) - Norway will reduce payroll taxes and hand more money to municipalities as it grapples with the coronavirus outbreak, parliament’s finance committee said on Thursday.

It was the second fiscal package put before parliament this week, following an expansion of unemployment benefits and other emergency funding approved on Monday.

“We’re willing to do whatever it takes to safeguard jobs, companies and people’s welfare,” Conservative Party lawmaker Svein Harberg told a news conference.

“There’s no limit to the money.”

The Conservative Party, leading a minority coalition government, had sought broad opposition backing for the package.

The Nordic country has invoked emergency powers to close a wide range of public and private institutions, including schools and restaurants, to combat the epidemic.

Budget carrier Norwegian Air has called on Norway’s government to provide financial aid, but the committee said it was up to the government to propose measures for individual companies. (Reporting by Terje Solsvik and Gwladys Fouche; Editing by Andrew Cawthorne)