OSLO, May 29 (Reuters) - Norway’s government will present a plan later this year with an aim of boosting the country’s exports, which have declined during the coronavirus outbreak, the foreign minister and industry minister said on Friday.

“Norwegian companies will get good support to get started in international markets during, and after, the crisis,” Foreign Minister Ine Eriksen Soereide and Iselin Nyboe said in a joint statement. (Reporting by Victoria Klesty, editing by Terje Solsvik)