OSLO, April 28 (Reuters) - The Norwegian government’s revised fiscal spending plan for 2020, which is due on May 12, will be supplemented by an extra proposal which will be released in late May or early June, Finance Minister Jan Tore Sanner said on Tuesday.

The latter of the two plans will address Norway’s way out of the novel coronavirus crisis, which has led to a sharp slowdown in economic growth and a spike in unemployment. (Reporting by Terje Solsvik, editing by Victoria Klesty)