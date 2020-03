OSLO, March 18 (Reuters) - Norway’s currency weakened by 5.1% on Wednesday to an all-time low against the euro, hit by a rapid economic slowdown caused by efforts to contain the spread of coronavirus and a plunge in the price of crude oil, the country’s most important export.

The euro cost 12.1237 crowns at 1529 GMT and has weakened by about 23% so far this year, according to Refinitiv data. (Reporting by Terje Solsvik, editing by Gwladys Fouche)