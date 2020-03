OSLO, March 19 (Reuters) - Norway’s currency crumbled a further 5.5% against the euro on Thursday, hurt by a lockdown of businesses to contain the coronavirus outbreak and a plunge in the price of crude oil, the backbone of the country’s export trade.

The crown weakened to 13.0167 crowns at 0612 GMT, a precipitous 32% drop from 9.8379 at the end of 2019, according to Refinitiv data. (Reporting by Terje Solsvik Editing by Shri Navaratnam)