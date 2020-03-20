Norway's Kaarstoe gas plant cancels annual maintenance in Apr-May -Gassco

OSLO, March 20 (Reuters) - Annual maintenance at Norway’s Kaarstoe gas processing plant scheduled later this spring was cancelled, the country’s gas system operator Gassco said on its website.

The cancelled maintenance was expected to last from April 24 until May 13 with a production capacity reduction of 75.6 million cubic metres, it said, without providing the reasons.

Equinor, technical service provider at Kaarstoe plant, separately said it was cancelling maintenance at its Arctic liquefied natural gas plant in Hammerfest and five offshore platforms due to the coronavirus outbreak. (Reporting by Gwladys Fouche, editing by Nerijus Adomaitis)