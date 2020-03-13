Norway to suspend airline taxes -newspaper VG

OSLO, March 13 (Reuters) - The Norwegian government will suspend taxes levied on the airline industry, including the fee it charges for each passenger, newspaper VG reported on Friday.

The government said earlier this week it would initiate plans to help businesses cope with the impact of the coronavirus, including tax cuts and payments for workers facing temporary layoffs.

Prime Minister Erna Solberg is due to present the government’s plan at 1130 GMT. (Reporting by Victoria Klesty and Terje Solsvik; Editing by Catherine Evans)