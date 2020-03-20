Norway's central bank chief repeats could cut rates again

OSLO, March 20 (Reuters) - The Norwegian central bank may cut rates again to address the “severe setback” sustained by the Norwegian economy, Governor Oeystein Olsen reiterated on Friday.

“We do not rule out cutting rates again,” Oeystein Olsen told public broadcaster NRK.

Norges Bank cut its key policy rate to a record-low 0.25% from 1.0% on Friday, its second abrupt rate announcement triggered by the coronavirus outbreak, following a half-point cut on March 13. (Reporting by Gwladys Fouche, editing by Terje Solsvik)