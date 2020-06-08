Energy
June 8, 2020 / 1:13 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Norway parliament gives more tax relief to oil firms, NTB news reports

1 Min Read

OSLO, June 8 (Reuters) - Norway’s parliament has agreed to give additional tax breaks to the oil industry on top of those proposed by the minority government in a bid to spur investment and protect jobs, news agency NTB reported on Monday.

Equinor and other oil firms, hit by low crude prices as demand faltered amid the COVID-19 pandemic, had argued the government’s plan to postpone tax payments of 100 billion Norwegian crowns ($10.8 billion) was insufficient.

A news conference on the topic is scheduled for 1330 GMT, the governing Conservative Party said a statement, without elaborating. ($1 = 9.2474 Norwegian crowns) (Reporting by Nerijus Adomaitis, editing by Terje Solsvik and Victoria Klesty)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below