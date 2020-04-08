Oil exploration activity falls in Norway, output maintained -NPD

OSLO, April 8 (Reuters) - Norway, Western Europe’s largest oil and gas producer is expected to reduce exploration activity, but should be able to maintain production despite the COVID-19 pandemic and the fall in oil prices, the Norwegian Petroleum Directorate said on Wednesday.

“As of today, it appears that around 10 exploration wells will be postponed, meaning that there will be about 40 exploration wells in 2020, however, we can’t rule out further changes in this area in the future,” the regulator said in a statement. (Reporting by Nerijus Adomaitis, editing by Terje Solsvik)