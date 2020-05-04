Norway's April PMI edges up after plunge

OSLO, May 4 (Reuters) - The outlook for Norway's manufacturing sector rose slightly in April from an 11-year low in March, a key business survey showed on Monday. The DNB Purchasing Managers' Index increased to 42.0 points in April from a revised 41.4 points in March, logistics association NIMA and brokers DNB Markets said. PMI readings below 50 points indicate a contraction in the manufacturing sector of the economy. The DNB PMI index numbers for Norway were: April Revised March March PMI 42.0 41.4 41.9 Order intake 33.4 33.2 34.0 Production 34.5 34.7 36.0 Employment 32.9 32.9 33.3 Suppliers' delivery time 77.4 74.8 73.9 Inventory 48.4 50.2 50.3 (Reporting by Terje Solsvik, editing by Victoria Klesty)