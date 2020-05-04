Market News
May 4, 2020 / 8:01 AM / Updated 3 hours ago

Norway's April PMI edges up after plunge

1 Min Read

    OSLO, May 4 (Reuters) - The outlook for Norway's
manufacturing sector rose slightly in April from an 11-year low
in March, a key business survey showed on Monday.
    The DNB Purchasing Managers' Index increased to 42.0 points
in April from a revised 41.4 points in March, logistics
association NIMA and brokers DNB Markets said.
    PMI readings below 50 points indicate a contraction in the
manufacturing sector of the economy.
    The DNB PMI index numbers for Norway were:

                   April       Revised March      March
PMI                 42.0           41.4           41.9
Order intake        33.4           33.2           34.0 
Production          34.5           34.7           36.0
Employment          32.9           32.9           33.3
Suppliers'
delivery time       77.4           74.8           73.9
Inventory           48.4           50.2           50.3

 (Reporting by Terje Solsvik, editing by Victoria Klesty)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below